The Mortgage Collaborative Adds Four Mortgage Industry Luminaries To 2024 Management Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC), the nation's largest independent cooperative network serving the mortgage industry, today announced four additions to its 2024 Management Board of Directors:



Brian Montgomery , Chairman and Founding Partner Gate House Strategies, Former HUD Deputy Secretary

Julie Piepho , CMB, President & CEO, Milestone Leadership Consulting

Arthur Prieston , CMB, Chairman Prieston & Associates, LLC Melissa Langdale , President & COO, The Mortgage Collaborative







Image Caption: The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC).

“Providing true leadership in our industry requires meaningful experience, common sense and patience, which speaks directly to the qualifications and contributions of these individuals,” said TMC CEO and co-founder David Kittle, CMB.“Leaning in to their guidance and wisdom as advisors to our full Board, I am confident in TMC's mission to help our lender members and partners pursue innovation and remain profitable.”

About The Mortgage Collaborative:

Based in San Diego, CA., The Mortgage Collaborative was founded in 2013 by four notable industry leaders and is the nation's largest independent mortgage cooperative network. TMC is singularly focused on creating an environment of collaboration and innovation for small to mid-size mortgage lenders across the country to reduce cost, increase profitability, and better serve the dynamic and changing consumer base in America.

