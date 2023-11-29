Fifth Batch Of Palestinian Detainees Released From Israeli Jails Tonight In Swap Dea

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Bethlehem /PNN/

The Israeli occupation released tonight 30 Palestinian detainees as part of the Gaza-truce swap deal, including 15 women and 15 male teenagers.

An International Committee of the Red Cross bus transported

detainees from the Ofer military prison to Ramallah, while detainees from Jerusalem, were released from the Russian Compound detention center in West Jerusalem to their homes.

In Ramallah, hundreds of people received the released detainees, chanting slogans congratulating them on their release and calling for the release of the rest of Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails.

Israeli occupation forces earlier stormed the homes of the families of the Palestinian detainees in Jerusalem and threatened them not to hold any celebrations after the release of their children.

Local sources said that Israeli forces raided the homes of several detainees released from Israeli jails in the swap deal in the towns of Silwan, al-Issawiya, and at-Tur in East Jerusalem.

Forces reportedly stormed the town of al-Issawiya and sprayed waste water toward homes and residents and families who gathered to receive the detainees.

Ahmad al-Salaymeh, 14, the youngest teenager in Israeli jails, said following his release tonight as part of the fifth batch that Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails are subjected to brutal abuse by the occupation's repressive forces, which caused various injuries among them. He noted that the Israeli prison services prevent detainees from going out into the prison yards for their usual break, restricting it to only a few minutes every two days, and do not provide prisoners with sufficient food.