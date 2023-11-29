Sraeli Forces Carry Out Large-Scale Military Incursion Into Jenin City And Its Camp, Injuries Reported

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Jenin /PNN/

Two Palestinians, including a child, were injured by Israeli forces' live bullets during a large-scale Israeli military incursion into the city of Jenin and its refugee camp, in the northern occupied West Bank, according to WAFA correspondent.

Two people, including a child, were injured by live fire in the hand and foot during confrontations that broke out following the Israeli military incursion into the city.

Forces also fired stun grenades and tear gas canisters toward residents and their homes across several neighborhoods in the city, causing several people to suffocate, which necessitated their transfer to hospital.

Sources said that forces obstructed the work of ambulances during its military incursion into the city of Jenin and its camp and used them as shields.

A large military force, accompanied by a bulldozer, stormed the city from various directions, broke into several homes, deployed their snipers on the rooftops of high buildings, and imposed a curfew on its camp from all directions.

Forces reportedly positioned its troops in front of the Jenin Governmental Hospital and its vicinity, on the outskirts of the camp, and across several neighborhoods in search of wanted Palestinians, as drones flew low over the area.

Israeli bulldozers also destroyed the infrastructure and resident properties and vehicles.

Director of the Jenin Governmental Hospital, Wisam Baker, said forces searched medical personnel and staff and deployed their soldiers in the hospital yards and in front of the emergency room.

Chief Executive Officer at Ibn Sina Specialized Hospital, Samer Atiyeh, also said Israeli forces cordoned off the hospital from all directions.

In a related development, the director of Al Jaleel Charitable Society for Care and Community Rehabilitation in Jenin, Jamal Abu al-Izz said large military forces stormed the headquarters of the society and destroyed its contents, adding that this is the second such attack by the Israeli army against it.