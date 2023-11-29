Swiss City Votes To Reject Basic Income Experiment

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Pусский (ru) Швейцарский город отверг безусловный базовый доход



In total, 13,457 people rejected the test, while 6,003 voters were in favour. The voter turnout was 37%.

The initiative of a non-party committee wanted to test the model of an unconditional basic income locally for its usability in an urban, scientifically supported pilot project.

A group of people would have received a basic monthly income for at least 36 months, regardless of their assets, income and professional status. There was no provision for anything in return.

In Zurich, the initiative for a pilot project for an unconditional basic income was rejected in September 2022 with a negative vote of 53.9%.

At the national level, the“Living in Dignity - for an Affordable Basic Income” initiative was launched in 2021 but failed in mid-January of this year. And in 2016, Swiss voters rejected an initiative for an unconditional basic income with a negative vote of 77%.