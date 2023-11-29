Why Is Switzerland Backtracking On The Plan For A Minimum Corporate Tax Rate?

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Pусский (ru) Швейцария откладывает введение ставки корпоративного налога в 15%



Share

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Print Copy link

It's rare that Switzerland is a first mover when it comes to tightening the reins on big corporations. But the country has been a star pupil in implementing a global deal, led by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), to crack down on tax abuse by setting a minimum corporate rate of 15%.

“I am delighted to see the entire international community applying this agreement, including a country like Switzerland,” said Pascal Saint-Amans, who spearheaded the deal as the head of the OECD's Centre for Tax Policy and Administration, after a nationwide vote in June .“Despite its particular history with taxation, Switzerland has clearly understood the advantage of cooperating with other countries.”