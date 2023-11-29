King Follows Up On Progress In Dead Sea Development Zone Plan

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday followed up on progress in the implementation of the Dead Sea development zone plan.

At a meeting attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein and held at Al Husseiniya Palace, King Abdullah called for promoting investment opportunities and providing incentives to various sectors, including tourism.

His Majesty called for benefitting from experiences in other development zones to attract investments and remove potential obstacles.

The meeting, attended by Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, covered the ongoing work to assess market needs and update the masterplan for the development zone, as well as expedite delayed projects, engage with investors, and highlight the advantages offered by the Dead Sea area.

Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan and Investment Minister Kholoud Saqqaf attended the meeting.