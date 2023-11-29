Jordan Remembers Wasfi Tal

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Tuesday marks the 52nd anniversary of the death of former prime minister Wasfi Tal.



Born in 1920, Tal was appointed prime minister three times - in 1962, 1965 and 1970.



One of the most popular figures in Jordan's history, Tal was assassinated in Cairo while attending a meeting of the Arab joint defence council.

Tal was the son of renowned Jordanian poet Mustafa Wahbi, better known as Arar.

He received his elementary education in Jordan and then moved to Lebanon to peruse his graduate studies at the American University in Beirut.



Tal held several senior public posts in Amman, Jericho, Jerusalem and London. He also was a diplomat in Jordanian embassies in Baghdad, Tehran and Moscow.





