Owner of TikTok applies job cuts in gaming unit amid strategic restructuring

(MENAFN) Chinese tech giant ByteDance, renowned as the parent company of the popular app TikTok, is reportedly trimming its workforce in the gaming unit, signaling a strategic retreat from the fiercely competitive video game sector. According to an Agence France-Presse report, ByteDance's affiliated video game publisher, Newverse, based in Beijing, is currently in the process of conducting layoffs that are expected to impact "hundreds of people."



A spokesperson from ByteDance acknowledged the workforce adjustments in a statement, noting, "We regularly review our business and make adjustments to focus on areas of long-term strategic growth. Following the recent review, we have made the difficult decision to restructure our gaming division." Despite the substantial investments made by ByteDance in Newverse over the past years, aimed at narrowing the gap with Tencent, the industry leader in the gaming sector, the decision to scale back indicates a reassessment of priorities within the company.



The move to streamline operations within the gaming division does not, however, signify a complete closure of the department, according to information from an AFP source. ByteDance's endeavor to gain a foothold in the gaming industry has faced challenges, prompting a strategic shift in focus. The decision to reallocate resources aligns with the company's commitment to long-term strategic growth and adaptability in a rapidly evolving tech landscape. As ByteDance continues to navigate market dynamics, the restructuring serves as a testament to the ever-changing priorities and competitive landscape within the technology and gaming sectors.

