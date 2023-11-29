ECB president projects period of economic fragility in the Eurozone in 2023

(MENAFN) Christine Lagarde, the President of the European Central Bank (ECB), has projected a sustained period of economic fragility in the Eurozone, extending until the conclusion of the current year. Addressing the European Parliament, Lagarde attributed this anticipated weakness to elevated interest rates and a slowdown in demand, factors she identified as impediments to robust economic development within the region.



Lagarde reiterated the ECB's stance on monetary policy, emphasizing that the Governing Council anticipates maintaining key interest rates at their existing levels for an extended duration, aiming to restore and sustain price stability. She underscored the ECB's commitment to achieving the inflation target of 2 percent, emphasizing that the central bank's efforts to manage price growth persist. Lagarde urged vigilance regarding factors influencing inflation and emphasized a steadfast focus on maintaining price stability.



The European Central Bank's expectations hinge on the prospect of prices stabilizing at a 2 percent inflation rate over the medium term. Notably, inflation in the Eurozone experienced a prolonged period of elevation due to the Russian conflict with Ukraine, only to subsequently recede, registering at 2.9 percent in October of the preceding year.



Lagarde highlighted the emergence of a new geopolitical landscape characterized by escalating tensions, contributing to the fragmentation of the global economy. She emphasized the tangible economic consequences arising from this geopolitical shift, pointing to heightened uncertainty and volatility. The European Central Bank, under Lagarde's leadership, confronts the challenge of navigating these geopolitical dynamics while striving to safeguard the economic stability of the Eurozone.

