420 With CNW - Governor Hochul Signs Legislation Granting New York Cannabis Businesses Code 280E Tax Relief

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Governor Kathy Hochul

has signed into law a measure that provides tax relief to cannabis businesses in the state of New York. The measure, which was approved by the Senate and Assembly a few months ago,

fills a policy gap

left by a separate measure the governor signed in 2022, which included provisions that

permitted tax deductions

for marijuana businesses in the state.

In summary, the resolution would permit deductions for business expenses incurred by those authorized by the law to sell, distribute or produce medical marijuana or...

