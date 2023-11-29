(MENAFN- EQS Group)

EQS-News: Encavis Asset Management AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Sales Result

Encavis Asset Management supports the sale of a Renewable Energy portfolio with a total capacity of 93 megawatts for an institutional investor

29.11.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Corporate News



Encavis Asset Management supports the sale of a Renewable Energy portfolio with a total capacity of 93 megawatts for an institutional investor



Neubiberg/Munich, 29 November 2023 – Encavis Asset Management, a subsidiary of MDAX-listed wind and solar park operator Encavis AG, has completed the sale of a Renewable Energy portfolio with a total capacity of 93 megawatts (MW) for an institutional investor.

The European portfolio, to date successfully managed by Encavis Asset Management (Encavis AM), comprises a total of nine wind farms with a total capacity of 76 MW and two solar parks with a total capacity of 17 MW. Five wind farms are situated in France, two in Germany, and one each in Sweden and the United Kingdom. The solar parks include one in France and one in Italy.

Karsten Mieth, Spokesman of the Management Board of Encavis Asset Management, emphasises the importance of such transactions in modern asset allocation and says: "The comprehensive investor advisory services and the sales support for this successfully completed transaction demonstrate our active management of managed infrastructure portfolios. In a complex market environment, our services for institutional investors such as in this international tender and the professional handling of interest from numerous institutional investors are decisive strengths in asset management."

Encavis Asset Management received advisory support from Augusta & Co as Sell Side Financial Advisor, Watson Farley Williams as Legal Advisor, Natural Power as Technical Advisor, and Mazars as Financial Due Diligence Advisor.





Encavis Asset Management AG

Encavis Asset Management AG offers institutional investors tailor-made portfolios and fund solutions for investments in the growth market of Renewable Energies. The Company has been successfully investing in this sector since 2006, covering the entire value chain from asset sourcing to the operational management of investments.

Encavis Asset Management AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of MDAX-listed Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard, Ticker symbol: ECV) and, as part of the Encavis Group, benefits from their many years of experience and broad industry network. Encavis AG is one of the leading independent power producers (IPPs) in the field of Renewable Energies in Europe. The Encavis Group's installed capacity currently adds up to around 3.5 gigawatts (GW), of which more than 2.1 GW is provided by Encavis AG. This corresponds to a total saving of around 0.8 million tonnes of CO2 per year stand-alone for the Encavis AG. In addition, the Group currently has around 1 GW of capacity under construction, of which more than 600 MW are own assets.

Another Group member company is Stern Energy S.p.A., based in Parma, Italy, a specialised provider of technical services for the installation, operation, maintenance, revamping and repowering of photovoltaic systems across Europe.

Encavis is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "A" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.

Please visit our website for additional information.





Press contact:

Encavis AG



Tanja Van den Wouwer



Head of Sustainability & Communications

Telephone +49 (0)89 442 30 60 25





