Rigsave S.p.A. plans listing at the Frankfurt stock exchange

Brescia, Italy, 29 November 2023

Rigsave S.p.A. ("Rigsave" or the "Company"), a company active in the financial services and asset management industry, today invited its shareholders to a shareholders' meeting in order to resolve, inter alia, on a planned listing of its shares in the Open Market (Scale segment) at the Frankfurt stock exchange (the "Listing").

The Company expects to apply for such Listing shortly and aims to achieve a Listing within the next two months. There will be no offering of securities on the occasion of the Listing.

About Rigsave

Rigsave S.p.A. is the parent company of Rigsave group. Through its subsidiaries Rigsave Holding Ltd., Rigsave Capital Ltd. and Rigsave Tech S.r.l., the group is active in traditional and innovative financial services market. It offers investment services to both, retail and institutional customers. Rigsave Group is located in Italy, Malta and Luxembourg. It operates, through passporting in France, Portugal, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Italy and Spain.

Investors and Media Salvatore Gervasi Executive Director Office: 0039 0303756520 Mobile: 0039 3920223566





This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption from registration. The securities described in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act and are not being offered for sale.



