Dr Christoph Müller Is Appointed To The Amprion Management Board

Dr Christoph Müller is appointed to the Amprion Management Board

Dortmund, Wednesday, 29 November 2023



Dr Christoph Müller is appointed to the Amprion Management Board



Transmission system operator Amprion puts board-level succession arrangements in place. Dr Hans-Jürgen Brick retires on 31 December 2024. Dr Christoph Müller will then take over the function of CEO.



At its meeting yesterday, the Supervisory Board of Amprion GmbH appointed Dr Christoph Müller to the company's Management Board with effect from 1 July 2024. The current Chairman of the Management Board at Netze BW will take over the function of CEO of Amprion GmbH on 1 January 2025 from Dr Hans-Jürgen Brick when he retires as planned.



“We are delighted to have secured Christoph Müller for this challenging role. He has a long and proven track record in the industry and broad expertise. Christoph's diverse background in the energy sector will be a valuable asset to overcoming the challenges on the path to climate neutrality,” said Uwe Tigges, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Amprion GmbH.“The Supervisory Board expressly welcomes the fact that Hans-Jürgen Brick is providing the necessary stability during this transition phase and will remain available to the company until the end of 2024,” emphasised Tigges.



Long and proven track record in the energy industry



Christoph Müller, who has a PhD in economics, embarked on his professional career in 1997 at the British company PowerGen plc. In 2000 he moved to EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG, where he held various management roles in the areas of transport networks and trading, among others, before joining the Netze BW Management Board in 2013 and becoming its chairman two years later.



“With their responsibility for German energy supply, transmission system operators play an essential role in the transition to renewable energies. The conversion and expansion of the transmission grid is associated with enormous challenges and I'm looking forward to working with the team at leading German transmission system operator Amprion to make it happen,” said Christoph Müller.



Management continuity ensured



“I'm proud of what we have achieved together at Amprion over the past few years and look forward to working with Christoph Müller. He will ensure that Amprion continues to have the strong management team it needs to bring the conversion and expansion of our transmission grid to a successful conclusion,” said Amprion CEO Brick.



Brick has been a member of the Amprion Management Board since 2009 and CEO since 2020. During that time he has played a key role in shaping the dynamic development of the company, which currently has 2,900 employees and plans to invest some 22 billion euros in the conversion and expansion of the transmission grid by 2027. From 2003 to 2009, Brick was a member of the Management Board of RWE Transportnetz Strom GmbH, the company that Amprion GmbH evolved from.



Amprion connects

Amprion GmbH is one of four transmission system operators in Germany. Our 11,000-kilometre extra-high voltage grid transports electricity in an area from the North Sea to the Alps. Around a third of Germany's economic output is generated there. Our power lines are lifelines of society: they secure jobs and quality of life for 29 million people. We keep the network stable and safe – and prepare the way for a climate-friendly energy system by expanding our network. Around 2,300 employees in Dortmund and at more than 30 other sites help make sure the lights never go out. We also perform overarching operations for integrated grid systems in Germany and Europe.





