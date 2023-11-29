Charlie Munger Berkshire Hathaway's vice chairman, passes away at 99

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the investment world mourned the loss of Charlie Munger, the esteemed right-hand man of billionaire Warren Buffett and vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway. Munger, aged 99, passed away in a California hospital, leaving behind a legacy of creativity, wisdom, and crucial involvement in shaping the trajectory of Berkshire Hathaway. The company, known for its tight succession plans, now faces the challenge of filling the void left by Munger's departure.



Berkshire Hathaway confirmed Munger's peaceful passing, not disclosing the cause of death. The influential figure in the corporate and investment spheres would have celebrated his 100th birthday on January 1. Warren Buffett, Berkshire's 93-year-old chairman and CEO, expressed deep gratitude for Munger's contributions, emphasizing that Berkshire Hathaway wouldn't be what it is today without Munger's insights.



The relationship between Buffett and Munger was characterized by a deep intellectual connection. Buffett once referred to Munger as a "thought partner," highlighting their uncanny similarity in thinking. The passing of Munger marks the end of an era in the United States' corporate and investment landscape.



Investors worldwide held both Munger and Buffett in high esteem, often attending Berkshire's annual conference in Omaha, Nebraska, to glean wisdom on both investing and life from the iconic duo. Munger, who served as vice chairman since 1978, was not only integral to Berkshire but also held roles as a real estate attorney, president, and publisher of the Daily Journal Corp., a board member of Costco, and an architect.



Munger's fortune, estimated at USD2.3 billion in early 2023, is substantial, yet pales in comparison to Buffett's wealth, exceeding USD100 billion. As the investment community reflects on Munger's impactful legacy, Berkshire Hathaway faces the challenge of navigating a future without the guidance of this revered figure.

