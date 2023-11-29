Russian households experience notable decrease in non-ruble savings

(MENAFN) Russian households' non-ruble savings have plunged to their lowest point in over a decade, as reported by the nation's central bank. The proportion of foreign currency in private Russian accounts has steadily decreased since last year, reaching USD63.4 billion at the start of October.



Subsequently, this figure dropped by an additional USD3.7 billion in early November, representing just 9.4 percent of household savings according to the regulator.



This level marks the lowest recorded since 2012, when non-ruble deposits totaled USD69.2 billion, as per the data provided.



Experts in banking have linked the decrease in foreign currency holdings on customers' balance sheets to the ruble's appreciation and the rise in deposit interest rates.



“A shift from foreign currencies in deposits is happening partly due to the withdrawal from ‘toxic’ currencies into the ruble, partly due to the transfer to the yuan, and partly due to transfers of currency to accounts and deposits in foreign banks,” stated Egor Suslov, managing director at Gazprombank Private Banking.



Since the beginning of last year, Russia has witnessed a significant depletion of foreign currency in bank accounts and deposits, especially with a surge in transfers to foreign banks.



In response to this trend, the Bank of Russia implemented restrictions on transfers to foreign banks for individuals in March of the same year. The goal was to bolster the economy by curbing the outflow of capital, particularly in the face of Western sanctions.



According to data from the central bank, balances on foreign currency deposits have experienced a substantial decline of nearly 40 percent, equivalent to USD36.4 billion, since the onset of 2023.

