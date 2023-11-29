South African ambassador makes remarks on Israel-Hamas treaty

(MENAFN) South Africa’s Ambassador to Russia Mzuvukile Maqetuka made remarks on the Israel-Hamas aggressions as well as Russia’s grain transportations to Africa in a private conference to a news agency on Monday.



Talking to a news agency throughout the Primakov Readings, a global club in Moscow, Maqetuka stated that the ceasefire that has been approved by Israel as well as Hamas "is a positive aspect" in the war, due to its outcome in a pause in the passing of females as well as kids on both parties.



The foreign ministry of Qatar, which was accountable for facilitating the agreement, has declared that the ‘humanitarian pause’ in the Israel-Gaza war, which had been arranged to finish on Monday late hours, has been prolonged 48 hours.



Based on Maqetuka, South Africa has forever preserved great ties with both Israel as well as Palestine. He voiced optimism for the prolongation of diplomatic ties with West Jerusalem in the future. He also stated, however, that South Africa had retrieved its envoy to Israel due to its management of the present war.



Pretoria has relocated to get closer to the International Court of Justice to have Israel categorized as an apartheid district. Maqetuka depicted unity with the Palestinian nation as the “cornerstone” of Pretorias’ current-day rule, seemingly mentioning the part of the global community in ending white marginal governing in South Africa in 1994.



He emphasized that behind a ceasefire, finding a two-district answer should be the final aim. He evoked the Oslo Accords, which were recognized by both parties in 1993, so that the State of Palestine as well as the State of Israel "could live side by side."



