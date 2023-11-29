Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: 'Licked Water Dripping From Rocks', Rescued Worker Recounts Ordeal

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "After being trapped for 17 days inside a tunnel, the trapped workers have finally been rescued by the efforts of multiple-agencies, including the Indian Army. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who monitored the entire operation for the past 17 days, said the health of all the workers is 'fine'. A prolonged rescue operation came to an end on Tuesday night (28 November) when a team of 12 rat-hole miners and NDRF personnel rescued the workers between 7:45 pm to 9 pm tunnel rescue LIVEThe rescue workers on Wednesday shared the experience they underwent inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi Bediya, one of the 41 rescued workers survived the ordeal by eating 'muri' (puffed rice) and licking water dripping from rocks.\"It was a nightmarish ordeal...we licked water dripping from rocks to quench our thirst and survived on muri for the first 10 days,\" Bediya, who is now recuperating at a Uttarakhand hospital, said the first 10 days of gruelling anxiety, supplies, including fruits like bananas, apples and oranges, besides hot meals like rice, dal and chapatis became regular along with water bottles,' the 22-year-old worker said.\"Huddled together, we used to pray desperately for early rescue ...finally God heard us,\" he said workers said they 'never lost hope'. Saba Ahmed, a worker from Bihar said that though they were stuck in the tunnel for days, they did not feel any fear or nervousness tunnel collapse rescue: 10 things to know“We were like brothers, we were together. We used to take a stroll in the tunnel after dinner. I used to tell them to do morning walks and yoga,\" Ahmed said, a resident of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi said,“The initial few hours were difficult because we felt suffocated. But soon after, contact was made with people outside and everything slowly became normal”.Celebrate the tunnel rescue but don't overlook the hard questions\"We never lost hope... I am absolutely fine. All of us are fine and I am thankful to everyone for evacuating us safely,\" he added advisor to the Prime Minister's Office Bhaskar Khulbe, who has been supervising the rescue efforts praised the workers for showing courage. \" The courage shown by the 41 workers demonstrates that one should never lose hope. Difficulties do come in life,\" Khukbe said tunnel rescue: 'Indian jugaad wins over machines,' Netizens hail rat-hole minersAll the 41 workers rescued from the tunnel have been kept under observation at a hospital in Chinyalisaur. They will likely be taken to AIIMS-Rishikesh before allowing them to go back to their homes.

