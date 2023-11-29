Prince William Considered Meghan Markle An 'Outsider', Harry's Brother Disliked Her 'Opinionated' Nature Says New Book

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Omid Scobie's recent book, Endgame, exposes tensions within the British Royal Family, specifically between Prince William and Meghan Markle. Scobie's account depicts the initial phase of Harry and Meghan's romance as a turbulent period, with William expressing concerns about the pace of their relationship apparently had a problem with“opinionated” Meghan, the book says. According to Scobie, Harry was“moving too fast with someone who had lived a life so far removed from that of his brother”, com reported Read: This senior Royal Family member pushed King Charles to remove Harry-Meghan from Frogmore CottageThis strain reached a peak when Prince Harry accused William of failing to make Meghan feel welcomed into the family. Subsequent leaks from the Palace suggested William's disapproval of Meghan, intensifying the brothers' relationship strain viewed Meghan's different background and nationality as factors that set her apart from the Royal Family's traditional framework Read: 'Meghan's influence led Prince Harry to leave his own family'The book further reveals that, as Harry stood by Meghan, William's focus shifted more towards his Royal duties, creating a visible distance between the siblings, as per the book, believed that Meghan's upbringing and nationality made her an“outsider”, the publication added situation worsened over the years, leading to a prolonged silence between the two brothers. Insiders close to Prince William suggest a reconciliation appears unlikely, as per the publication in Prince William's demeanourScobie also reflects on his observations of Prince William, noting a significant change in his demeanour over the years Read: When Tyler Perry became Meghan Markle's 'therapist' after Prince Harry's wife left Royal duties“William was always someone that brought kind of a ray of sunshine to royal engagements, he was happy, he was always willing to have a bit of banter with you, he was interested in the people around him,” the publication quoted the author as saying.“And the man I see before me today is, of course, taking the job more seriously ... But there's a harder, almost more worn-down demeanour to William as well.”Also Read: Royal Family did not allow Meghan Markle to say certain dialogues in 'Suits', read scripts before shootingRead the original article HERE.

