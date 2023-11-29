Iran's GDP experiences 7.1 percent increase in Q2

(MENAFN) In the second quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (June 22-September 22), Iran's gross domestic product (GDP), inclusive of oil, experienced a growth of 7.1 percent compared to the same period last year, as reported by the Statistical Centre of Iran (SCI).



When excluding the oil sector, the GDP growth stood at 4.2 percent during the mentioned quarter.



According to SCI data, based on fixed prices in the Iranian year 1390 (ending on March 19, 2012), the country's GDP reached 21.9 quadrillion rials (approximately USD 43.8 billion) including the oil sector and 18.5 quadrillion rials (about USD 37 billion) excluding the oil sector in the specified period.



Breaking down the sectors, the agricultural sector saw a growth of -3.2 percent, the industry and mining sector experienced an 8.7 percent increase, and the services sector grew by 7.5 percent during the summer of the current Iranian year (1401).



Previously, the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) had announced a 6.2 percent growth in Iran's GDP, including oil, in the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-June 21), compared to the first quarter of the previous year.



The CBI also reported a 3.5 percent GDP growth excluding the oil sector during the same period.



CBI data further revealed positive GDP growth in all four quarters of the preceding year, with economic growth rates of 1.9 percent, 3.9 percent, 4.9 percent, and 5.3 percent, respectively, from the first quarter to the end of the fourth quarter.

