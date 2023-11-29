Qatar's economy shows resilience with 1 percent GDP increase in Q2 2023

(MENAFN) In the second quarter of 2023, the State of Qatar demonstrated economic resilience, with its real gross domestic product (GDP) experiencing a notable one percent annual increase at constant prices, as reported by the Planning and Statistics Authority. The estimates revealed a GDP of approximately 170.1 billion riyals (USD46.70 billion), a rise from 168.5 billion riyals in the same quarter the previous year. Additionally, the GDP exhibited a 0.5 percent growth from the preceding quarter.



Qatar, a major global exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG), achieved a remarkable budget surplus of 10 billion riyals (USD2.74 billion) in the second quarter. This surplus is noteworthy considering the challenges posed by a decrease in hydrocarbon revenues and a substantial increase in expenditures. Despite these challenges, the Qatari economy showcased its resilience and adaptability.



The International Monetary Fund (IMF) provided further insights, affirming that Qatar's economic growth has returned to a normal trajectory in 2023. The post-FIFA World Cup boom was a significant contributing factor, with the country hosting the finals. Looking ahead, the medium-term economic outlook appears positive, bolstered by ongoing expansions in liquefied natural gas production and the implementation of strategic reforms. Qatar's ability to navigate economic headwinds and maintain a surplus underscores its position as a key player in the global energy market.

