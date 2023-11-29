Member of US Federal Reserve indicates more interest rate hikes to tackle inflation

(MENAFN) Michelle Bowman, a member of the US Federal Reserve Board of Governors, expressed on Tuesday that the central bank is likely to implement additional increases in the cost of borrowing to effectively address and diminish inflation, aiming to reach the target rate of two percent within a reasonable timeframe. During her prepared remarks to the Banking Association in Salt Lake City, Utah, Bowman emphasized her belief in the necessity of raising the federal funds rate further as a crucial measure to maintain policy restraint and bring inflation down to the targeted 2 percent level.



Earlier this month, the Federal Reserve opted to keep its benchmark overnight lending rate unchanged, maintaining it within the range of 5.25 to 5.50 percent for the second consecutive meeting. Subsequent to this decision, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell conveyed the central bank's readiness to raise interest rates once again, contingent on the condition that progress toward returning inflation to the target rate encounters obstacles. However, Bowman stands out as part of a smaller group of policymakers who assert that the Federal Reserve's role is far from complete.

