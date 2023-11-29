Manchester United arrive in Istanbul before match against Galatasaray

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Manchester United arrived in Istanbul ahead of their UEFA Champions League match against Galatasaray.



The visiting team is facing challenges as several key players, including Mason Mount, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez, and Marcus Rashford, are unavailable.



Manchester United released a statement outlining their 22-man squad for the crucial match in Türkiye. Defenders Jonny Evans, Lisandro Martinez, and Tyrell Malacia, along with midfielders Mason Mount, Casemiro, and Christian Eriksen, were unable to travel due to injuries.



Additionally, Marcus Rashford, the English forward, was excluded from the squad due to suspension.



Antony, Rasmus Hojlund, and Luke Shaw are among the players expected to feature in the match in Istanbul. Notably, Altay Bayindir, the Turkish goalkeeper and former Fenerbahce player for Manchester United, is part of the traveling squad.



The Galatasaray vs. Manchester United fixture at Istanbul's RAMS Park is scheduled to kick off at 1745 GMT.



As Bayern Munich has already secured the top spot in Champions League Group A with 12 points from four matches, Galatasaray and Copenhagen, both with four points, are in contention for the second position.



Manchester United, currently in fourth place, is trailing with three points after four group matches, intensifying the competition for the runner-up spot.

MENAFN29112023000045015839ID1107507310