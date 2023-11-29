Biden`s son ready to testify

(MENAFN) In a letter to House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, Hunter Biden's lawyer, Abbe Lowell, stated that the president's son is willing to testify in a public hearing on December 13 or an alternate date in December. Lowell emphasized Hunter's readiness to answer any pertinent questions in an open setting, expressing a desire to bring transparency to the proceedings. However, the GOP-run committee welcomed the letter but insisted on holding a private hearing with Hunter Biden.



Lowell's letter criticized the committee's use of closed-door sessions, alleging manipulation of facts and misinformation. He argued that a public hearing would allow for transparency and dispel any concerns about distortion. It is essential to note that classified information typically cannot be discussed in public hearings.



The committee is currently conducting an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, focusing on allegations of his involvement in his son's foreign business dealings. Republicans claim that Hunter Biden charged foreign clients substantial sums for meetings with his father during Joe Biden's tenure as vice president. President Biden has consistently denied any knowledge or involvement in Hunter's business affairs, and Lowell's letter asserted that the committee has been unsuccessful in linking Hunter's activities to his father over nearly a year of investigation.





