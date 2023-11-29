Global travel season fuels plastic bottle crisis, encouraging legal action

(MENAFN) As the extended travel season, spanning from Thanksgiving to Chinese New Year, sees a surge in global travel, the ubiquitous presence of plastic bottles has become an integral part of the journey. The convenience of buying, carrying, and disposing of these bottles has, unfortunately, contributed to an environmental crisis. Approximately 500 billion plastic bottles are consumed annually worldwide, constituting 10 percent of the global plastic production. The aftermath of this convenience is a significant environmental burden, with a substantial portion of these bottles ending up in landfills or, even worse, polluting natural oceans.



The impact of plastic bottle waste has led to legal action against major corporations. New York State recently filed a lawsuit against PepsiCo after a survey of the Buffalo River revealed alarming numbers—1,916 pieces of plastic waste, with 17 percent of them bearing the brand remnants of Pepsi. These lawsuits shed light on the limitations of individual efforts in addressing the larger issue of plastic pollution.



Attempting to avoid plastic bottles in favor of more sustainable alternatives, such as refillable options, comes with its own challenges. Metal bottles, while eco-friendly, can be heavy to carry, and finding convenient public taps for refilling remains an obstacle. Additionally, the practicality of these alternatives is often hindered by the accumulation of dust on unused metal containers, revealing the complexities of shifting away from single-use plastic.



Efforts to reduce plastic production, discussed at the UN conference in Nairobi, warrant ongoing attention. However, recycling remains a pivotal and effective solution. Presently, recycling rates for plastic bottles vary widely, with countries employing consumer deposit schemes experiencing notable success. In these systems, individuals receive monetary incentives for returning plastic containers. Denmark stands out as a leader with an impressive recycling rate of 96 percent.

