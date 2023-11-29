Turkey's foreign trade deficit shrinks by 17.5 percent YoY in October

(MENAFN) In October, Turkey's foreign trade deficit contracted by 17.5 percent year-on-year to USD 6.5 billion, as reported by the country's statistical authority on Wednesday.



According to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), exports for the month reached USD 22.8 billion, while imports totaled USD 29.39 billion.



The foreign trade deficit, excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, stood at USD 1.5 billion in October.



In terms of trade partners, Germany emerged as the primary destination for Turkish exports, while China was the leading source of imports during the same period.



A notable shift was observed in the composition of exports, with medium-high and high-tech categories accounting for a higher share of overall exports, rising from 37.8 percent to 39.7 percent year-on-year in October.



Looking at the cumulative data for the first 10 months of the year, the trade balance reflected a deficit of USD 93.9 billion, marking a 3.2 percent increase compared to the same period in the previous year.



Turkey's total exports for this period amounted to USD 209.9 billion, while imports reached USD 303.8 billion.

