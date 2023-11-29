Erdogan demands from Israel to face international court

(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for Israel to face international legal consequences for its actions in Gaza amid the ongoing conflict with Hamas. In a phone call with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday, Erdogan emphasized that Israel's military actions in Gaza constitute a violation of international law, the laws of war, and humanitarian law. The discussion took place ahead of a scheduled United Nations Security Council meeting on Gaza, with a focus on finding solutions to the humanitarian crisis and working towards achieving lasting peace in the region.



According to a statement from the Turkish president's office posted on X (formerly Twitter), Erdogan demanded accountability for Israel's actions and insisted that the country be brought before the international court to answer for the alleged crimes committed during the military campaign. The statement outlined Erdogan's view that Israel's actions have been in clear violation of established legal norms.



The conflict in Gaza began on October 7 when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israeli territory, resulting in significant casualties and the taking of hostages. Israel responded with a military campaign involving airstrikes and a ground operation in the enclave. The violence has led to a considerable number of Palestinian casualties, including civilians, drawing international attention and condemnation.



In his call with Guterres, Erdogan also expressed condolences for the deaths of over 100 United Nations personnel in Gaza amid the ongoing conflict. The Turkish president's strong stance against Israel's actions underscores the heightened tensions in the region and the urgent call for international intervention to address the escalating crisis.





