Israeli military attacks Jenin, engages in clashes with Palestinians

(MENAFN) On Tuesday evening, Israeli forces attacked the city of Jenin in the northern West Bank, encircling the Jenin camp and engaging in clashes with Palestinians.



Reports from a Palestinian news agency detailed that the Israeli army, accompanied by bulldozers, entered the city through multiple points, conducting raids in various neighborhoods.



The military strategically deployed snipers on the rooftops of several buildings and imposed a comprehensive siege on the Jenin camp. During these operations, the army detained two young men from a vehicle, further intensifying the situation.



According to the same reports, military forces took positions at the entrance of the emergency department in Jenin Hospital.



Simultaneously, military bulldozers were allegedly involved in the demolition of several civilian properties, exacerbating tensions and contributing to the volatile situation on the ground.



Eyewitnesses, reporting to a correspondent from a Turkish news outlet, described armed clashes between the Israeli army and Palestinians occurring notably in the "Cinema Square" area of Jenin.



Social media platforms circulated footage showing Israeli military vehicles and instances of gunfire, reflecting the intensity of the clashes.



Additionally, the Palestinian Ministry of Health released a statement noting that a man, seriously injured during the Israeli forces' actions in the city of Hebron, was promptly transferred to Al-Ahli Hospital for medical attention. This development added to the growing concerns regarding the escalation of conflict and its impact on the well-being of the affected communities in the region.

