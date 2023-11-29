EU district president claims Europe is heaven-like

(MENAFN) Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar delivered a speech in parliament on Tuesday, describing Europe as "paradise" and positioning Ireland as "one of the best parts of paradise." The remarks come in the wake of anti-immigrant riots that unfolded in Dublin following an incident where a man of Algerian descent allegedly stabbed three young children and their caregiver.



Varadkar urged citizens not to associate immigration with crime, asserting that Europe, including Ireland, remains an attractive destination for thousands of individuals seeking a better life. Despite the recent violence, he emphasized the need to manage immigration effectively and rejected the notion that migrants are more prone to committing crimes than the general population.



"In a country of 5.3 million people, if there are hundreds of thousands of migrants, there are going to be a few of them who commit terrible crimes, just as there are people born and bred in Ireland who commit terrible crimes every day, including murder," stated the Prime Minister.



He acknowledged the stabbing suspect as a "migrant" who has been a citizen and residing in Ireland for over two decades.



Highlighting the diverse backgrounds of those involved in the incident, Varadkar emphasized that both the parents of the injured child and the Brazilian delivery worker who intervened to protect the children were migrants. The Prime Minister's comments reflect an effort to address the complex issues surrounding immigration and crime, particularly in the aftermath of a high-profile incident that has stirred anti-immigrant sentiments in the country.





