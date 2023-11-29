White House: no evidence of Hamas interference in Americans’ departure from Gaza

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the White House stated that there is no evidence indicating that Hamas is trying to use any means of influence to obstruct the departure of Americans from Gaza.



"There's no indication at all that Hamas is trying to use leverage or something to keep Americans from getting out," National Security Council representative John Kirby informed news outlets on-board Air Force One en route to Denver, Colorado.



He stated that the number of Americans within the grasp of Hamas is "pretty small," and the amount of Americans that qualify currently (for discharge), women and children, is smaller.



"We can't just assume that Hamas has ready access to everybody in a moment's notice, or that all the Americans are being held by Hamas, and certainly not that they're in the same place," he further mentioned.



On the initial day of an additional two-day ceasefire for a hostage exchange between Israel and Hamas, 12 individuals, comprising 10 Israelis and two Thais, were released. The agreement was announced on Monday.



"No Americans, unfortunately, got out today, but we're hopeful. Tomorrow's another day," Kirby declared.

