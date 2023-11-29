Putin warns against foreign intervention in Russia’s domestic matters

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Russian Leader Vladimir Putin cautioned that any intervention in Russia's domestic matters is going to be considered as an act of "aggression."



"We regard any outside interference, provocations with the aim of causing interethnic or interreligious conflicts as aggressive actions against our country, as an attempt to once again foment terrorism and extremism in Russia as a tool to fight us. We will respond accordingly," Putin stated at a plenary session of the World Russian People's Council in Moscow.



“I believe we all remember, and must remember, the lessons of the 1917 revolution, the subsequent Civil War, and the disintegration of the USSR in 1991” which threw Russia into disorder, triggered numerous fatalities and devastation as well as a lot of misery among the people, he further declared.



Putin stated that the conflicts arising from the dissolution of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union remain unresolved.



He pointed out that modern Russia “is reclaiming, consolidating and augmenting its sovereignty as a global power.”



“We have many ambitious goals before us, and fulfilling them requires a truly concerted effort, which we are ready for. We have become stronger. Our historical regions have returned to Russia. Society is rejecting everything superficial and turning to true and genuine values,” he added.

