European Commission raises concerns about Amazon's acquisition of iRobot

(MENAFN) The European Commission has raised concerns about the acquisition of iRobot, a leading producer of robotic vacuum cleaners, by the e-commerce giant Amazon. According to a statement from the Commission, it believes that this acquisition could pose a potential threat to competition in the market.



The Commission's objections center on the idea that Amazon, post-acquisition, would possess both the economic interest and the opportunity to impede the progress of iRobot's competitors. It specifically highlighted Amazon's marketplace as a crucial sales channel for competitors, particularly in Germany.



Amazon responded to the Commission's concerns with an initial statement, stating, "We continue to work through the process with the European Commission and are focused on responding to its questions and any specific concerns at this stage."



It's important to note that iRobot operates in a highly competitive environment, offering practical and innovative products. In defense of the acquisition, iRobot emphasized, "We believe that Amazon can provide a company like iRobot with the resources to accelerate innovation and invest in important features while lowering prices."

