Chemistry Set Reawakens The '80S New Wave Vibe With Their Dynamic Pop Songs Unheard In Decades

Classic pop meets with contemporary design, as the dynamic band Chemistry Set delivers instantly captivating music scapes. Its hugely nostalgic vibes bring together a soulful and passionate declaration of love and joy, building up from eclectic pop verses that lean into the bigger beats and anthemic appeal of their hooks. 'Love Reaction' and 'Hot Spot' emerge complete with a gripping sense of musical brilliance. The arrangements of the songs are refreshing, and engaging yet playful, showcasing the natural bounce and ability of the skilled creators of the band. Boldly celebratory in performance and style, the tracks offer an effective balance between the exceptional and recognizable factors.

There have been several bands named Chemistry Set over the years but this is the original, active in the New York metro area from 1981 to 1987. Begun by Steve Mecca and Terry Kennedy who both came from the same late 1970s progressive art rock band (Kathexis), with the addition of Mike Reaves, Chemistry Set dazzled audiences in New Jersey and New York City with their skillful blend of New Wave synthpop, producing enjoyable earworms that are as scintillating as they are infectious. On the strength of their live performances, the band was selected to appear on WHDA's 1985 New Jersey Rock IV vinyl album with their song, 'King's Gambit,' and an accompanying 16mm film/music video appeared on MTV and cable channels 1984-85.

On their album 'Experiments From The Lab,' themes range from alienation (“I Am a Vapour”) to the dangers of modern technology (“Chemistry”), world conflict and political manipulation (“Iron Curtain,”“King's Gambit”) to modern love (“Love Reaction,”“Ins & Outs of Love,”“Two of a Kind”), exotic locales (“Hot Spot,”“Bazaar of the Bizarre”) and more. It took a veritable cornucopia of analog gear (synthesizers & drum machines) to bring these tracks alive and mesh with Terry's sultry yet dynamic vocals, and the addition of edgy rock guitar here and there only adds to the tunes' drive and verve. Restored and mastered to their former glory by Grammy winner, Michael Graves at Osiris Studios in Los Angeles, the Chemistry Set story evolves in songs from 1981-87, scientifically tested ???? and ready to be appreciated. All of the addictive tracks are available on Bandcamp and YouTube and its official website . Follow the band on Facebook for more updates.

