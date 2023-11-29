YARAT Presents Solo Exhibition Of People's Artist Farhad Khalilov

(MENAFN- AzerNews) YARAT Contemporary Art Space presents a solo exhibition by the
People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Farhad Khalilov, entitled“Between
the Earth and the Sky” at the Museum of Azerbaijani Painting of the
XX-XXI centuries.
The exhibition brings together paintings created by the artist
in recent years as well as graphic works that have not been shown
until now, Azernews reports.
The true“art school” of the young Farhad Khalilov, who garnered
attention with a distinctive style at the All-Union exhibitions of
the 1960s and 70s, was the unofficial artistic life of Moscow
during that era. Maturing amidst Ilya Kabakov, Oleg Tselkov, Yuri
Cooper, Yevgeny Chubarov, and other nonconformist artists, Khalilov
is recognized for his contributions to high artistic values and is
shaped as an artist rooted in national traditions. Javad
Mirjavadov, Ashraf Murad, and Sanan Gurbanov were the artist's main
like-minded individuals who returned to Azerbaijan after graduating
from the Moscow Higher Art-Industrial School (Stroganov).
“Between the Earth and the Sky” showcases works by the artist
that delve into his extensive body of work, exploring poetic
themes. Khalilov reflects various states of nature in his works,
conveying the environment as he perceives it. The revelation of
these circumstances forms the core of the exhibition. The
collection, unified under the metaphorical title“Between the Earth
and the Sky”, pays homage to the elements that inspire the artist,
serving as his primary source of inspiration. The artist's creative
trajectory represents a philosophical discourse that transitions
from figurative art to abstraction and minimalistic abstraction,
embracing different visual solutions at various stages of his
career. In the master colourist's generalized abstractions, the
interpretation of colour and space is not narrated. For the artist,
it is not the motive that holds significance but rather the state,
condition, and impression.
Farhad Khalilov (b. 1946, Baku) received his initial vocational
education from 1961 to 1966, studying at the Azerbaijan State Art
School named after A. Azimzade. Subsequently, from 1966 to 1968, he
continued his education at the Moscow Higher Art-Industrial School
(Stroganov), and from 1969 to 1975, at the Moscow Polygraphic
Institute. Since the 1960s, he actively participated in art
exhibitions. His solo exhibitions were held in Azerbaijan, Russia,
and other countries, including“Back in Baku” (Heydar Aliyev
Centre, Baku, 2019);“Rendezvous” (XTNS, Moscow, 2016); Personal
Exhibition (The Saatchi Gallery, London, 2015);“Acquaintance”
Personal Exhibition (Boom Gallery, London, 2011); Personal
Exhibition (Tretyakov Gallery, Moscow, 2008); Personal Exhibition
(Berlin City Hall, 2004); Personal Exhibition (International Art
Centre, Paris, 2000), etc. His works have also been featured in
group exhibitions in the USA, Germany, Japan, Poland, France,
Spain, and Italy. He has been the Chairman of the Union of Artists
of Azerbaijan since 1987.
People's Artist Farhad Khalilov has been honoured with the
“Shohrat” and“Sharaf” orders for his contributions to the
development of Azerbaijani art. In 2021, he received the“Labor”
order of the 1st degree. The artist's works are housed in museums
and private collections in Russia, Turkey, France, Switzerland,
Germany, England, Japan, and the UAE.
Exhibition: Farhad Khalilov,“Between the Earth and the Sky”
exhibition
Exhibition duration: November 30 – February 17, 2024
Venue: The Museum of Azerbaijani Painting of the XX-XXI
centuries
Address: Baku, Bayil dist., National Flag Square
Exhibition opens: Tuesday – Sunday, 12:00 – 20:00
