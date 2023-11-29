Zangazur Corridor To Be Discussed At Turkish Security Council Meeting

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The Turkish Security Council will hold its last meeting of the
year today, where the situation in the South Caucasus and the
Zangazur corridor will be discussed along with other topical
issues, Azernews reports, citing TRT Haber.
The meeting will also discuss the situation in the Middle East
and assistance to Palestine, as well as counter-terrorism
operations carried out by the Turkish military.
