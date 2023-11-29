Two Russian Warships With Eight Kalibr Missiles On Board Remaining In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two Russian warships carrying Kalibr-type cruise missiles have been spotted in the Black Sea.

The relevant statement was made by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“As of 08:00 a.m., November 29, 2023, two enemy warships were remaining in the Black Sea, which are Kalibr-type cruise missile carriers, with a total volley of up to eight missiles,” the report states.

No enemy warships were spotted in the Sea of Azov. Meanwhile, two more Russian warships were combat ready in the Mediterranean Sea.