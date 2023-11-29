Russian Invaders Attack Three Border Communities In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of November 29, 2023, Russian troops shelled three border communities in the Sumy region.

The relevant statement was made by Sumy Regional Military Administration on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Nine explosions were recorded. The enemy shelling affected such communities as Krasnopillia, Druzhba and Znob-Novhorodske,” the report states.

In particular, Russians attacked the Krasnopillia community with mortars (five explosions).

The Druzhba community was struck with Russian artillery (two explosions).

Additionally, the enemy dropped two bombs on the Znob-Novhorodske community.