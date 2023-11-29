OECD Working With Azerbaijan In Green Economy Dev't

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. The Environment
Directorate of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and
Development (OECD) is currently working with Azerbaijan under two
EU-funded programs in green economy development, OECD told Trend .
"The EU4Environment Green Economy, funded by the EU, is helping
Azerbaijan develop green investment strategies, promote
environmental compliance assurance, assess and reinforce
administrative capacity, and develop Green Growth Indicators
(GGIs). The EU4Environment Water and Data programme, funded by the
EU, aims to promote sustainable use of precious water resources and
support open access to environmental data. The OECD has been
facilitating multi-stakeholder National Policy Dialogues (NPD) on
water with Azerbaijan for over 10 years. The dialogues aim to
progress water policy reform and bring together a range of public
and private actors, recognizing that water is a key resource across
all sectors of the economy," said a source at OECD.
OECD said it provided technical assistance to the Ministry of
Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan in preparing a green
public expenditure programme designed to help meet the demand for
potable and utility water for Azerbaijan's population, agriculture
and industry.
"It focuses on rural districts in selected regions that face
significant challenges ensuring a safe domestic drinking water
supply, securing water for irrigation and reducing pollution from
wastewater. Analysis was done on the status of the capital market
as part of work on "Greening debt capital markets in Eastern
Partnership countries and the role for green bonds". It helped
assess readiness of Azerbaijan to absorb debt capital financing for
green investments," said the source.
OECD is preparing a report analysing environmental inspections
and other aspects of environmental compliance assurance in
Azerbaijan against international good practice and providing
recommendations.
"The work is ongoing to review the country's progress towards
reform of public administration responsible for environmental
management and green economy and to access progress in establishing
mechanisms for inter-agency cooperation on meeting environmental
objectives. The report, which is tentatively planned to be released
in 2024, will contribute to identifying remaining challenges faced
by environmental administration at national, regional and local
levels," said the organization.
