(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Armenian
propaganda is at it again, spreading another bogus story, this time
targeting the Azerbaijani Army.
An American journalist, Lindsey Snell, known for her
anti-Azerbaijani rants on social media, posted about an
intellectual contest held at the Army Ideological and Cultural
Center named after Hazi Aslanov. In her take on the news, the
journalist brings up a supposedly asked question there, like "How
long does it take to behead an elderly Armenian captive with a
hunting knife?"
Now, here's the kicker – in the same post, the journalist
attached a screenshot of the original news , where, surprise, surprise, that phrase
is nowhere to be found. So, what is the deal with the logic here?
Paid-off journalists from Europe and the States do not seem to be
using their logic. When the cash rolls in, all those high and
mighty journalistic ethics and standards Western reporters brag
about vanish.
This is not the first rodeo where foreign journalists and
so-called "experts" dish out fake news, trying to paint Azerbaijan
as this nation on an "ethnic cleansing" mission, supposedly booting
out Armenians. It is all part of a propaganda gig powered by the
sprawling Armenian diaspora across the globe, and nothing more.
