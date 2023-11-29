United States (U.S.) Fintech Company, Grey, Unveils New Look To Support Its Global Expansion Strategy

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



Grey

( ) a cross-border fintech company based in the United States, has initiated a substantial global rebranding effort, unveiling a contemporary logo and website design. This strategic undertaking is in line with the company's ambitious plans to broaden its presence in the global market. Having already established a solid presence in East Africa for over a year, Grey is now positioning itself for a more expansive and impactful role in the international financial landscape.

The company's transformation was unveiled on Monday, November 27, 2023 on their social media platforms. Grey ( ) aims to leverage this fresh identity to reach a broader audience and solidify its international presence. The updated brand assets are a visual representation of Grey's commitment to innovation, excellence, and global connectivity.

The rebranding initiative follows closely on the heels of Grey celebrating a milestone achievement of surpassing 500,000 users. The company's rapid growth and expanding user base have spurred this bold step towards rebranding, symbolizing success and underlining its dedication to remaining at the forefront of global fintech innovation. Furthermore, the previous logo was not usable in some foreign markets due to trademark conflicts with another company.

Grey's Regional Director, East Africa, Fionah Umulisa, said“Our strategic rebranding is a bold step toward fostering a more interconnected world. As we expand our global footprint, this evolution reflects our dedication to innovation and excellence. We are excited about the positive impact we can make in the fintech industry and look forward to providing even greater value to our customers.”

Grey's brand evolution is occurring at a crucial juncture for the fintech industry, which is positioned for significant opportunities despite recent economic uncertainties. The fintech sector has faced challenges in the past year, notwithstanding, Grey has rapidly scaled, adeptly responding to the heightened demand for its services. The company has also established key partnerships across both B2B and B2C sectors over the past months across the African continent, solidifying its reputation as a trusted and reliable cross-border payment company.

Furthermore, customers can expect more innovative and interconnected user experience when engaging on their platforms. As Grey ventures into this exciting new chapter, the team remains committed to providing cutting-edge and secure cross-border payment solutions, fostering global connectivity, and contributing to the evolving landscape of the fintech industry.

For more information about Grey, visit

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Grey.

For all press-related enquiries please contact:

Grey Media



About Grey:

Grey ( )

is simplifying sending and receiving foreign payments for freelancers, remote workers and businesses. Founded in mid-2020 by Idorenyin Obong and Femi Aghedo, Grey is the easiest way to send and receive international payments without restrictions. With a Money Service Business license from FINTRAC in Canada & FinCEN in the USA, Grey has made it possible for people to send money across borders quickly.

Download logo