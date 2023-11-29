KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Up 33 Cents To USD 84.80

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti oil price rose 33 cents to USD 84.80 per barrel on Tuesday, as opposed to USD 84.47 pb on Monday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Wednesday. In international markets, Brent crude went up by USD 1.70 to USD 81.68 pb, while West Texas Intermediate rose USD 1.55 to stand at USD 76.41. (end) km

