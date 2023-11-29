Qatar Chamber Reviews Enhancing Investment Cooperation With Côte D'ivoire, Uganda

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber reviews enhancing investment cooperation with Côte d'Ivoire and Uganda

Qatar Chamber First Vice-Chairman Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari met recently with a delegation from the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire. The delegation was led by Dr. AKA Aouele, President of the Economic, Social, Environmental, and Cultural Council of Côte d'Ivoire (CESEC), along with his accompanying delegation. Also present at the meeting was the Ambassador of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire to Qatar, Dr. Sisi Abdul Karim. The meeting addressed ways to enhance cooperation in trade and the economy between both countries, as well as the promotion of investment opportunities available in Côte d'Ivoire.

In his remarks, Mohamed bin Twar praised the close relations between both countries, emphasizing the interest of Qatari businessmen in investing in Africa, and specifically, exploring investment opportunities in Côte d'Ivoire, which is abundant with opportunities across various sectors. He also expressed the Chamber's enthusiasm to strengthen cooperation between the Qatari private sector and its counterpart in Côte d'Ivoire, highlighting its encouragement for Qatari businessmen to explore the investment climate in Côte d'Ivoire.

In turn, Dr. AKA Aouele mentioned that the delegation's visit aims to promote the investment climate in Côte d'Ivoire to the Qatari business community. Additionally, the visit seeks to highlight the investment opportunities available in his country, particularly in sectors such as infrastructure, mining, agriculture, energy, and food manufacturing.

Meanwhile, Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari met with a delegation from Uganda led by Dr. Patrick Birungi, Executive Director of the Uganda Development Corporation. The meeting included a review of the investment climate in both Qatar and Uganda, with a focus on the most prominent sectors for potential investment by business owners in Uganda.

Addressing the meeting, bin Twar stated that Qatari businessmen are keen on exploring investment opportunities in various destinations in Africa, including Uganda. He highlighted the success of Qatari investments in Uganda, particularly in sectors such as mining, food security, food manufacturing, and related services.

He emphasised that Qatar Chamber actively encourages Qataris to invest in Uganda. The Chamber is interested in promoting investment opportunities in Uganda and facilitating mutual visits between businessmen from both countries to explore partnerships and alliances. He underscored the attractiveness of Uganda's incentives and facilities for foreign capital.

In turn, Dr. Patrick Birungi expressed that discussions on several Qatar-Uganda joint ventures have taken place. He highlighted the Ugandan Government's keen interest in facilitating business and investment procedures for Qatari investors willing to invest in Uganda.

Birungi pointed out that Uganda is rich in promising investment opportunities in agriculture, particularly in sectors such as coffee, cocoa, and cotton.

He extended an invitation to Qatari investors to visit Uganda and gain a closer understanding of the investment and partnership opportunities available.