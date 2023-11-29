Farmers call on the president to decide on adjusting the second stage of land reform, considering wartime realities in the agricultural sector – UAC

(MENAFN- SAVEUA ) Ukraine has been in the midst of a full-scale war for two years, with agricultural land mined, many farmers on the front line, and others having trouble selling their products. In such circumstances, Ukraine plans to launch the next stage of land reform by increasing the limits on the sale of land from 100 hectares to 10,000 hectares per person starting January 1, 2024. Market participants argue that this puts small and medium-sized agribusinesses on an unequal footing with large companies.



For the second year in a row, farmers have been operating at a loss due to the war in Ukraine, suffering daily financial losses due to blocked ports, logistical problems at the borders with neighboring countries, and low grain prices. Russia is attacking agricultural infrastructure in all regions of Ukraine and targeting production facilities. Much of the farmland is mined, and hundreds of businesses still remain in the occupied territories. Due to the high risks, the state lending program that saved the agricultural sector at the beginning of the war is currently not available for the de-occupied territories. Loan limits have been almost exhausted, and the government has been discussing raising them by at least half for six months, but no decision has been made. For the first time in the last 20 years, farmers are reducing their planting areas or skipping sowing campaigns altogether. As of November 2023, direct losses in the agricultural sector amounted to $8.7 billion, and indirect losses amounted to $31.5 billion. Moreover, according to preliminary estimates of the Ukrainian Agri Council, losses in the crop sector will amount to at least $3 billion by the end of the year.



The Ukrainian Agri Council was one of the initiators of land reform in Ukraine, but it was before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The next stage of land reform in Ukraine poses a threat of buying up agricultural land by companies that were able to accumulate funds during martial law, but small and medium-sized farmers will not be able to buy land because of the losses incurred during the war.



“Without such subsidies as in the EU countries (the pre-war level of subsidies in the profits of the Ukrainian agro-industrial complex averaged up to 2% compared to almost 20% in the EU countries) and given the catastrophic decline in the sector's profitability, domestic farmers have experienced a crisis of shortage of working capital and consumables for the sowing campaign and subsequent field work, which will inevitably affect the results of the 2023 harvest and global food security. Under such conditions, the increase of the limit to 10,000 hectares per person is considered unacceptable by military farmers who are currently serving in the Armed Forces or are participants in hostilities. According to the UAC survey, 61% of military personnel are categorically against increasing the limit. In their opinion, such legislative changes are inappropriate in times of war and lead to the destruction of small and medium-sized agribusinesses,” comments Andriy Dykun, Head of the Ukrainian Agri Council.



Ukrainian farmers believe that during the war, there should be a safeguard against massive land sales that will ensure equal conditions for all participants in the land market, not just large financially capable companies. Ultimately, Ukrainian land will not end up in the hands of oligarchs, corrupt officials, and unprofessional owners who will monopolize and destroy the agricultural sector.



“We believe that victory is the most important thing. The UAC is not against land reform. However, we ask to postpone the launch of the sale of large land tracts. The war will end, farmers will recover in two years, and then we can talk about land reform. We are not afraid of legal entities' access to land. We ask the President of Ukraine to hear the agrarians,” emphasized Andriy Dykun.



On November 3, on behalf of more than a thousand farmers from all over Ukraine, the head of the UAC registered a petition on the President's website to postpone the 100-fold increase in the limits on the sale of agricultural land to one person. More than 25,000 Ukrainians signed the petition in record time. During the war, when peaceful mass gatherings and protests are prohibited, electronic petitions are the only way for the public to communicate directly with the government. Therefore, farmers expect the president's response and support from the authorities.



Also, military agrarians recorded their video appeals to Volodymyr Zelensky, hoping that their voice from the front line would be heard.



Oleksandr Mohylevtsev, a farmer and owner of a farm in Zaporizhzhia region, which is now fully occupied, says:



“My farm was "nationalized" by Russia, stretched and looted, I was in Russian captivity, and since the beginning of 2023 I have been in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Today, farmers are holding on because they believe in victory and Ukraine without corruption. The sale of land is out of the question now. For whom are we defending and liberating our land? Many farmers have already been killed, and many are fighting in the Armed Forces. Today, there is no Ukrainian village from which defenders have not gone to the front line. The President must hear Ukrainian farmers and find a solution that allows the agricultural sector to be developed exclusively by patriots of our country after the war and preserve Ukrainian villages!”



The farmers ask the authorities to pay attention to the agricultural sector, to those who have been maintaining national and global food security since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.



Valeriy Martyshko is the founder of the RODYNA 2007 farm in Kyiv region, which has 1400 hectares under cultivation. Today, the farmer is in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, defending Ukrainian lands in the Bakhmut sector.



"We are performing combat missions and suffering losses. Today I am defending my land with arms. And the decision that comes into force to sell large tracts of land, 10 thousand hectares in each hand, is inappropriate. I would like to address the President regarding the agricultural land market, this topic is not clear. We are paying a very high price for Ukrainian land, it is littered with corpses - we have a problem with evacuating the dead. A lot of land in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions is not cultivated because it is mined, and this is a terrible picture. Agricultural infrastructure is being deliberately destroyed by the enemy. Despite the war, we face other difficulties in the agricultural sector: low grain prices, high production costs, and operating at a loss. On behalf of small and medium-sized farmers who are already dying, I appeal to the authorities to postpone the sale of large land tracts and not to sell more than 100 hectares per person,” said Valeriy Martyshko.



Farmer Nazar Svidelsky is serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In his opinion, from January 1, 2024, anyone will be able to buy land, but not commodity producers.



“I am very concerned about the sale of agricultural land. The land will now be bought by those who have money, and these are corrupt officials and citizens of other countries. But not the farmers who work on this land because they suffer losses. It is very difficult to sell agricultural products today. It is necessary to impose a moratorium on the sale of 10,000 hectares for the duration of martial law. When we reach the borders of 2021, we should consider this issue,” the farmer is sure.



In the context of the war, small and medium-sized farmers declare their inability to fully participate in the agricultural land market.



In order to maintain the balance and provide equal rights for all Ukrainian farmers without exception, the Ukrainian Agri Council opposes raising the land limit from the current 100 hectares to 10,000 hectares in one hand starting in 2024, but the largest agricultural association in Ukraine does not object to the admission of legal entities to the market, as according to the Land Code of Ukraine, only Ukrainian citizens can be owners of such legal entities (who buy land). At the same time, agrarians propose to keep the limit of 100 hectares in one hand for both legal entities and individuals until the end of the war and for two more years after the victory.



“As you said, 'the state and business should work as a team, not as two parallel worlds that do not hear or understand each other. We hope that you will hear and understand the backbone of Ukraine's agricultural sector: small and medium-sized businesses!”” the petition reads.





