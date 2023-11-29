STUDENTS EXPLORE THE ETHICS OF AI IN EDUCATION AT 2023 WISE SUMMIT

(MENAFN- Qatar Foundation ) Doha, Qatar, 28 November 2023: Essential ethical practices for students using Artificial Intelligence in their education have been explored by young learners at the 2023 WISE Summit, through a session led by Qatar Foundation’s Akhlaquna initiative.



The global conference on the future of education, hosted by Qatar Foundation’s (QF) education think tank WISE at Qatar National Convention Centre, featured a discussion on ‘Artificial Intelligence and the Challenges of Education and Ethics’ on the summit’s Youth Studio platform, which also aimed to increase awareness of Artificial IntelIigence's (AI) advantages in learning, and showcase different applications that help students form basic educational principles.



Six secondary and university students, including the StudyRoad team who took second place in the 2023 Akhlaquna Award along with university students from various tech fields, participated in the session to share their perspectives on AI, education, and ethics. The Akhlaquna initiative, which falls under QF's Pre-University Education, highlights the relationship between knowledge and ethics, advocates for ethics as a pillar for success in life, and recognizes those whose projects and behaviors exemplify strong moral and ethical character.



Farah Emad Al Zubi, a 16-year-old student at Al-Sailiyah Secondary Independent School and a member of the StudyRoad team that won the Akhlaquna Award, told the session: "As AI intersects with education, it enhances learning experiences by offering personalized educational content for each student, tailored through an analysis of their individual behavior and educational needs.



"AI's reliance on big data analysis is key, as it allows monitoring of student interests and needs, leading to the development of suitable educational material.”



She also emphasized how AI can support shared learning experiences by providing platforms that connect students and teachers, and discussed the ethics of AI, covering topics like justice, equality, transparency, and privacy, as well as credibility and quality.

"In educational AI applications, we must ensure fairness and equality for all students, maintain transparency in how AI operates, and protect student privacy and data,” she said. “Additionally, AI-generated information and recommendations should be reliable and scientifically sound.”

Jana Yaman Hasnawi, 17-year-old student at Al-Sailiyah Secondary Independent School, and another member of the StudyRoad team, spoke about the future of AI, saying: "The continuous progress in machine learning and network technologies is expected to greatly enhance system capabilities, leading to improved efficiency in AI's data processing and decision-making functions."



However, Hasnawi sounded a note of caution about ethical and security issues arising from these technologies, emphasizing the need for a legal and ethical framework for the safe and responsible use of AI: "These technologies raise ethical and security concerns, requiring a legal and ethical framework for artificial intelligence to be used safely and responsibly.

"While the future of AI presents a thrilling chance to advance technology and enhance human life quality, it's crucial to carefully and thoroughly address its challenges."

One of the session’s speakers, Fatima Naqadan, a computer science student at Qatar University, heads a startup focused on AI program development. She also delivers lectures on AI ethics and explained: "There is indeed a significant connection between ethics and artificial intelligence, particularly when we consider the role of developers.

"Developers bear a crucial responsibility for integrating ethical considerations into the design and development of AI technologies. This responsibility encompasses ensuring transparency in the workings of algorithms, fostering fairness in the outcomes produced by AI, actively working to prevent any form of discrimination, and rigorously protecting user privacy.

"We must acknowledge that while AI technology offers numerous benefits, it also poses several ethical challenges, so achieving a delicate equilibrium between advancing technological frontiers and maintaining our social and ethical obligations is essential."





