King of Jordan refuses division of West Bank from Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, King Abdullah II of Jordan reaffirmed his country's stance against any effort to divide the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.



In a communication addressed to the head of the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People (CEIRPP), King Abdullah II underscored that the West Bank and Gaza "are an extension of the Palestinian state."



“The values of all divine religions and our common human values reject the killing of civilians,” he also stated, as reported by Jordan’s Royal Court.



He stressed: “Israel's aggressions in the West Bank and Gaza Strip defy international humanitarian law and will ignite further violence and destruction in the region and the world.”



The King further mentioned that the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People “comes under exceptional circumstances that call on the entire world to act to stop the war and compel Israel to lift the blockade on the Gaza Strip.”



The king also restated Jordan's refusal of “reoccupying parts of Gaza or establishing buffer zones in it, and separating the West Bank from Gaza.”



On Wednesday, the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People is going to be commemorated by Palestinians and their supporters around the world.



This day commemorates the 1947 UN General Assembly resolution that called for the partition of Palestine into "Arab" and "Jewish" states.

