Al Faleh Educational Holding Commends Reema Abdulaziz Al Ghali's Exceptional Achievement

Doha, Qatar: Al Faleh Educational Holding announced the outstanding achievement of Reema Abdulaziz Al Ghali, a student of Doha Academy, who secured first Place at the prestigious“Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award” in the Creative Field, at the Gulf level.

The award ceremony took place at the Organising Headquarters in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and was followed by a separate ceremony at Doha Academy where Reema was honoured with the Award of Honour by the CEO of Al Faleh Educational Holding, Sheikha Anwar bint Nawaf Al Thani.

This noteworthy accomplishment underscores Reema's unwavering dedication and creative prowess as well as the exceptional education provided by Doha Academy. The Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award is a symbol of excellence in the creative field, reflecting Reema's personal commitment and the high educational standards maintained by Doha Academy.

CEO of Al Faleh Educational Holding Sheikha Anwar bint Nawaf Al Thani, extended heartfelt congratulations to Reema, stating,“We are immensely proud of Reema Abdulaziz Al Ghali's extraordinary achievement. Her success in the“Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award” is a testament to the talent and potential we nurture at Doha Academy. Reema's dedication, creativity, and hard work inspire all our students.”

Doha Academy's Principal Edward Cooper said,“Our congratulations to Reema for receiving this prestigious award in recognition for her outstanding creative writing. Such achievements not only help further inspire the individual but are also highly motivational to other students.”



Reema's journey from a Doha Academy student to a recognised creative talent in the Gulf region reflects the values and commitment to excellence upheld by the school. Her success mirrors not only personal dedication but also the continuous support and encouragement she received from her teachers and the entire school community.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Reema Abdulaziz Al Ghali and look forward to witnessing her continued success and the bright future that awaits her in the world of creativity,” said the Principal.