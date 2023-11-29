Heat Cure Secures Undisclosed Funding From Angel Investors To Accelerate Growth And Market Expansion

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 29th November, 2023 - Heat Cure, India's first Japanese nano-technology-based transparent liquid coating for all types of glasses announces a successful round of undisclosed funding from angel investors. The funds raised will be instrumental in driving Heat Cure's ambitious expansion plans, enabling the company to make its product available to a wider audience across India. Heat Cure has outlined a comprehensive strategy to utilize the newly acquired funds, with a primary focus on extensive marketing initiatives to bring the revolutionary product within arm's reach of every customer.



The company aims to participate in prominent industry exhibitions, including the 19th edition of Zak Doors & Windows in Mumbai and the renowned Acetech platform, where Heat Cure will be positioned among the top construction brands in India. The funds will be channeled towards team expansion, bolstering Heat Cure's capabilities with experienced professionals in distribution and accelerating Above the Line (ATL) marketing campaigns. The company is poised to be available in the top 42 cities of India, spanning from Jammu & Kashmir to Tamil Nadu, with an ambitious target of onboarding approximately 5000 partners.



"This funding is a significant step, providing the financial backing to execute our strategic plans for expansive marketing, team expansion, and participation in key industry events. As we move forward, we are confident that this infusion of funds will propel Heat Cure to new heights, allowing us to achieve a 5X revenue increase in the next financial year. Our goal is not just financial success; it's about making Heat Cure a more affordable and widely available solution for our customers, ultimately creating a lasting impact on the construction industry in India." Said Mr. Sanjay Mendiratta, Managing Director, Heat Cure.



Heat Cure, already a cash-positive and profit-generating company, views this round of funding as a strategic move to further strengthen its market position and drive growth. As sales numbers improve and the company caters to more construction sites, Heat Cure plans to explore avenues for price reduction by optimizing procurement strategies. A long-term vision includes the potential establishment of a manufacturing unit within India, a move that could significantly reduce production costs.



Heat Cure is gearing up for an exciting journey of expansion, innovation, and market dominance as it charts its course toward achieving 5X revenues and nationwide product availability in the coming year.



About HeatCure:



HeatCure is a Japanese nanotechnology that effectively blocks up to 85% of heat, including infrared rays, from entering buildings through glass surfaces. With its unique liquid coating, HeatCure provides comprehensive protection against heat and UV rays while maintaining optimal visible light transmission. The technology is not limited to commercial and corporate buildings but is also widely used in residential buildings due to its effectiveness.

