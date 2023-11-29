Armenia Must Compere UNESCO Mission On Its Own Territory - Western Azerbaijan Community

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. The Armenian
Ministry of Foreign Affairs attempted to speculate once more on the
question of cultural monument preservation, the Western Azerbaijan
Community said, Trend reports.
"Instead of talking about sending a UNESCO mission to the
territory of Azerbaijan, the Armenian side should receive such a
mission on its territory," the Community said.
The community has frequently requested that UNESCO send a
delegation to Armenia to monitor the condition of Azerbaijani
monuments.
"According to the information we have, UNESCO has sent the
Armenian government a relevant message in response to our appeal."
This mission, however, is still not being carried out because
Armenia has not granted its consent," the Western Azerbaijan
Community noted.
It was noted that Armenia's actions are a violation of the
International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights
(1966), the World Convention for the Protection of the World
Cultural and Natural Heritage, the Convention for the Protection of
Cultural Property in Times of Military Conflict, the Convention for
the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage and the
Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial
Discrimination.
Armenia's refusal to accept the UNESCO mission, its refusal to
engage in a dialog with the cultural heritage preservation
community, and its continued demonstrative destruction of
Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, including the Tapabashi quarter in
Yerevan, is also a flagrant violation of the International Court of
Justice's decision of December 7, 2021. In its decision, the
International Court of Justice requires Armenia to "immediately
cease the destruction of Azerbaijani cultural heritage sites and
samples of ethnic and cultural property, as well as the policy of
destruction of Azerbaijani cultural property."
The Western Azerbaijan Community demands from the Armenian
government to immediately stop the destruction of Azerbaijani
cultural heritage, including the historical quarter of Tapabashi in
Yerevan, and to restore the destroyed monuments of Azerbaijani
culture. To ensure the veracity and authenticity of the monuments
during restoration, the Western Azerbaijani Community should be
closely involved in this process.
The Armenian government should start a dialog with the Western
Azerbaijan Community on this issue and accept the relevant UNESCO
mission.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN29112023000187011040ID1107506902
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.