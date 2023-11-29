Ceremony Dedicated To Heydar Aliyev Year Held For Emergency Volunteers

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliev
The Ministry of Emergency Situations held the presentation
ceremony of volunteers for emergency situations dedicated to the
"Year of Heydar Aliyev"on November 28, 2023 . Azernews reports.
Minister of Emergency Situations Colonel
General Kamaladdin Heydarov and employees of the ministry, Faig
Mammadov, responsible employee of the Department of Youth Policy
and sports of the Presidential Administration Gadir Khalilov,
acting executive director of the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation,
chairman of the Association of public organizations of Azerbaijan
Yusif Valiyev, the council under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
attended the public event.
The event was attended by members of the organization, emergency
volunteers and representatives of other volunteer organizations and
programs operating in our country.
Initially, the participants of the event laid flowers at the
monument to great leader Heydar Aliyev and commemorated the memory
of the national leader with deep respect. Then they got acquainted
with the Heydar Aliyev Center and Museum.
After the performance of the National Anthem of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, a ceremonial change of personnel took place.
Participants of the event observed demonstration performances by
the Special Risk Rescue Service of the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs.
A film about the youth policy of the great leader Heydar Aliyev
was presented later, at the event, which continued in the assembly
hall.
In their remarks, Colonel-General Kamaladdin Heydarov, Minister
of Emergency Situations expressed their satisfaction with the fact
that the presentation ceremony of Emergency Situations Volunteers
coincides with the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar
Aliyev.
The minister emphasised that country`s achievements, which is
living the most powerful eras of its history under the wise
leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham
Aliyev, are strengthened by the strong foundations formed by the
National Leader for decades of sustainable development.
It is also a great achievement of our country, since on October
15 of this year, the 20th anniversary of the election of our
president to the post of Head of State, and on the same day our
national flag of Azerbaijan was raised in Khankendi, Khojavend,
Khojaly and Agdere, in the village of Askeran, on the territory of
the Sarsang reservoir.
This was the culmination of our historic victory, the victory
granted by the President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief.
The minister informed that National Leader Heydar Aliyev has
always taken care of young people in his politics since the first
days of his leadership of the republic.
He called healthy youth an inexhaustible source of our national
development strategy, acting as a patron of young people, raising a
new generation with a healthy mind in national and patriotic
spirit, socio-political of this segment of society. has done
unparalleled work in the field of increasing its activity.
K noted that the Azerbaijani youth, surrounded by
comprehensive state care by the worthy successor of the Great
Leader, our esteemed President Mr. Ilham Aliyev, is working with
great effort for the bright future of our state, the further
development of our motherland, becoming an active social layer in
the development of society today, and is closely involved in
maintaining stability and dynamic development. It is proud that
young people with a high intellectual level, a sense of patriotism
and National thinking have been formed in our country.
The minister stressed that the dedication shown by the first
vice-president of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the
Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva in the implementation of
the state youth policy, grandiose projects implemented directly
under her initiative and leadership are yielding positive
results.
At the end of his speech, congratulating the emergency
volunteers who have achieved success in the competition, Minister
Kamaleddin Heydarov expressed confidence that they will actively
participate in the activities of the Ministry of Emergency
Situations, which considers its highest goal to provide reliable
protection to the population and territory of the country from
emergencies.
Later were shown, a video about the activities of Azerbaijani
volunteers in the fraternal country as the first foreign aid during
the terrible earthquake in Turkey in February of this year, as well
as a video about the presentations and trainings of the“emergency
Volunteers” program.
The event continued with a concert program of masters of
arts.
The volunteers were also presented with gifts from the Ministry
of Emergency Situations.
At the end, the participants of the ceremony were photographed
together.
