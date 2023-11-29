Om Sai Airports Private Limited Announces New Greenfield International Airport Project

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Bade Bacheli, Chhattisgarh Nov 28, 2023 (Issuewire )

REF: GFA/CG/PR/2023/11/15/0002

Om Sai Airports Private Limited announces the Construction of a New Greenfield International Airport at Bacheli, District – Dantewada, Chhattisgarh.

Om Sai Airports Private Limited, a leading airport infrastructure development and operations company has planned a new international airport at Bacheli, Chhattisgarh, which aims to accelerate the development of the Bacheli, Kirandul and Dantewada regions. Through this amazing project, Om Sai Airports Private Limited intends to facilitate a modern, safe and extremely smooth air travel experience to Bacheli. The proposal has been submitted to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, New Delhi, and approval is in process. This airport will be the second international and second privately owned/operated airport in Chhattisgarh after Swami Vivekananda International Airport also known as Mana Airport. There are total 10 Airstrips / Airports in Chhattisgarh out of which 1 International, 6 State owned, 1 of Steel Authority, 1 of the State Electricity Board and 1 Private Airport.

The construction of this New International Airport is an important step in the development of the state of Chhattisgarh. Bacheli and Kirandul towns known for its extensive iron ore deposits, having presence of NMDC Limited (A Govt. of India Enterprise) which is a leading, Asia's largest and world's 4th largest iron ore production company seeing the area's present and future development prospects, Om Sai Airports Private Limited has realized the need for a high-end and modern airport at this location. The construction of this new airport will be an important step towards the empowerment and development of Bacheli and near-by regions. This airport will not only provide facilities for travel and trade, but will also provide new employment opportunities to the local residents and tribal communities who play a vital role in the development of the state and the associated regions.

Salient Features of the Airport:



Secure and Modern : The new airport will take security and technological facilities to a new height.

Extensive travel facilities : With an extensive network for international and national travel, passengers will experience ease of travel. Unique Services : Passengers will be provided with high-end services and facilities, giving them a unique travel experience.

Looking at this mega engineering project from a humanitarian perspective, the project director said, "This airport is a major outcome of our commitment that will directly benefit the local authorities, tribals, general public and entrepreneurs. Our aim is to make Chhattisgarh an important hub for world class aviation through this project.”

The airport is being developed with key guidelines of environmental protection and social support to reduce environmental impact and further empower local communities.

Once the proposal is approved, an inauguration ceremony will be organized by Om Sai Airports along with all the concerned major and local establishment board members, government officials, entrepreneurs, and local residents.

By partnering with the local tribal communities to support this project, Om Sai Airports Private Limited has resolved to pursue a new mission.

The Chief of Om Sai Airports Private Limited expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all the local establishments, government officials, and people associated with this unprecedented project. With this amazing courage, Om Sai Airports Private Limited is determined to promote Chhattisgarh step by step towards a new highest level of development.

With the commencement of construction of this new international airport, Om Sai Airports Private Limited has resolved to scale new heights in the development of Dantewada, Bacheli and Kirandul region.

The approval of construction of new international airport by Om Sai Airports Private Limited is in process by the competent authority.