Winter Ration Preparation... One Of Lebanon's Generational Cultural Tradition

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (Photo feature by: Fawaz Al-Otaibi) BEIRUT, Nov 29 (KUNA) - At the beginning of every fall season, Lebanese housewives prepare winter ration (Mouna) in the face of the cold winter as a cultural tradition. The winter ration is a homemade food that consists of dried fruits, vegetables, pomegranate molasses, wheat, kashk, honey, jams, rose water, olive oil, pickles, and dairy. It is popular and loved across the country for its nutritional values and relevance to Lebanese heritage. (end) fz

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.